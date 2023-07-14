ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an upcoming home stand, the Albuquerque Isotopes have a jam-packed home stand coming up next week bringing with it all sorts of fun, themed nights.

The beer stein giveaway will take place on July 14. The first 3,000 21+ fans will receive Beer Mugs. The Isotopes will have a three-game homestead beginning July 14 at 6:35 p.m. against the Salt Lake Bees.

July Themed Nights:

July 14: Beer Stein Giveaway

July 15: Dukes retro night and ABQ Pro Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony

July 16: Zooperstars!

For more information, visit milb.com/albuquerque.