ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes will honor the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson on April 18. Following tradition, every Isotopes player and coach will wear the retired number 42 in honor of Robinson’s legacy.

The Isotopes will also honor Reverend Doctor Charles E. Becknell Sr. who is the 2023 winner of the 2nd annual Jackie Robinson Making A Difference Award. In addition, select students will be recognized for their artwork or essay about Robinson’s life. Submissions are due Friday, April 14. Every student enters a submission will be given four tickets to the game on April 18.