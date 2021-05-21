Isotopes tickets on sale for June home games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Isotopes tickets are now on sale for the month of June. The Isotopes 12-game June home schedule features four giveaways, two fireworks shows, Pride Night, and the second Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico game of the season.

According to the Isotopes website, COVID-Safe Practices will be implemented in June including pod seating, and the observation of the three feet social distancing throughout the venue. Additionally, masks are optional for vaccinated fans at the ballpark but are encouraged for non-vaccinated fans ages two and older unless they are eating or drinking.

A full promotional Isotopes schedule can be viewed online. Tickets to the games can be purchased online at abqisotopes.com and at the Isotopes Park Box Office.

The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on non game days. The Box Office is open on game days from 10 a.m. to the conclusion of the game.