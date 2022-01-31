ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes and their partners are making sure New Mexico truck drivers are getting appreciation for their work. The team and the New Mexico trucking association handed out about 100 breakfast burritos at UPS Monday morning.

It’s to show appreciation for local truck drivers who worked on the frontlines over the course of the pandemic. Monday’s event was part of their Truckin With You community initiative. “We are part of the supply chain. We make things move. These guys are the last leg right here. They go to your door, they go to your businesses, they bring you everything that you need,” said CEO of the New Mexico Trucking Association Johnny Johnson.

A spokesperson with the Isotopes say they hope to make this an annual tradition.