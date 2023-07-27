ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are in the middle of a two-week homestand and face the Sacramento River Cats and Las Vegas Aces. With home games come a lot of fun promotions and special events for fans to enjoy and celebrate.

July -August Game Nights:

July 28: Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamonds Night Special Jerseys will be available to purchase at the team’s shop

July 29: Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night/Fireworks Blakes will be selling their cheeseburgers at the ballpark

July 30: Back to School Backpack for Kids for the first 2000 fans

August 4: Youth Jersey giveaway For the first 2000 kids 15 and under

August 5: Mariachis Night/Red and Green Chile limited-edition jerseys and hats on sale/special red and green Chile menu 16 menu items with all the fan-favorite red and green chile options



For more information visit milb.com/albuquerque.