Isotopes release 2020 promotional schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re getting a look at the promo nights fans can look forward to at Isotopes Park this season.

The teams alter ego ‘The Mariachis’ will be back starting opening day April 14. There will be five more mariachi theme nights including a return of the lowrider night in June and Al Hurricane night in July featuring a performance by Al Hurricane Jr.

There will also be two games celebrating the hit series ‘The Office’ complete with a couple of celebrity appearances.

Other themes include ‘You’re a Wizard Night,’ ‘Nickelodeon Night,’ ‘Science Night’ and of course the ever-popular ‘Green Chile Cheeseburger Night.’

