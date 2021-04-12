Isotopes prepares for upcoming season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Play ball.” It seems like forever since we’ve heard those words and since the Isotopes have taken the field. Well, good news, baseball fans, the Albuquerque Isotopes are back this year, and they’re ready to hit the ground running. Isotopes General Manager John Traub discusses what the season will look like and the changes being made to accommodate fans in the stands.

Isotopes Opening Night is scheduled for May 6, and people attending can expect changes at the Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Seating maps will be in seating pods, with those pods being six feet apart. People will be expected to wear masks and continue to practice social distancing. Isotopes Park will also be introducing mobile food ordering where guests can order food on their phones and pick it up at the concession stand. For more information on all Isotopes updates, go to abqisotopes.com.