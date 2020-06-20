Isotopes Park up for best minor league ballpark honor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes need the public’s help in a national competition for the best Minor League Ballpark.
This year, Ballpark Digest’s annual competition includes brackets for the 30 International League and Pacific Coast League ballparks. In the first round, the Isotopes are up against Werner Park, home of the Omaha Storm Chasers. Votes can be cast on Ballpark Digest’s website.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites