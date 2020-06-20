Isotopes Park up for best minor league ballpark honor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes need the public’s help in a national competition for the best Minor League Ballpark.

This year, Ballpark Digest’s annual competition includes brackets for the 30 International League and Pacific Coast League ballparks. In the first round, the Isotopes are up against Werner Park, home of the Omaha Storm Chasers. Votes can be cast on Ballpark Digest’s website.

