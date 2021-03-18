Isotopes Park now hiring for seasonal concessions positions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Preparations are underway as the Isotopes will soon welcome fans back to the park. However, they need some help to make the experience just right.

Spectra Food Services, which handles the park’s concessions, is hiring bartenders, cashiers, supervisors, cooks, dishwashers, warehouse workers, banquet attendants, and more for the park’s part-time seasonal positions. This year they are doing all of their interviews virtually.

Over 100 jobs will be available and cover a wide range of event-day, part-time, and seasonal positions at the park. Those who are interested in applying are asked to submit their resumes to Boris Revilla at info@abqisotopes.com or to mail their resumes and applications to:

Spectra Food Services & Hospitality Attn: Boris Revilla 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE Albuquerque, NM 87106

Additional information including downloadable applications will be available on the Isotopes social media platforms.