Isotopes Park is holding hiring event for 2021 season

WATCH: Full interview with Boris Revilla, General Manager at Spectra Food Services & Hospitality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking for work? If that’s you, then there’s just the event that will help put you on the right path. The Albuquerque Isotopes is hosting a job fair to hire 100 season employees for the 2021 Season to help run all the food venues, bars, and hospitality areas at the Rio Grande Credit Union field at Isotopes Park. Boris Revilla, General Manager at Spectra Food Services & Hospitality, discusses how you can apply.

Positions currently available are Supervisors, cashiers, cooks, dishwashers, bartenders, Suites attendants, hospitality attendants, and the warehouse. People interested in applying must have customer service experience, food service, have an outgoing personality, be reliable, and be flexible for flexible hours. If you’re interested in applying, submit resumes to info@abqisotopes.com. They will be reviewing resumes and setting up Zoom interviews.

