ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Baseball season is right around the corner. This means there are some job openings at Isotopes Park.

The Isotopes are looking for people to work roughly 100 events at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

The jobs range from people working the ticket booths to concession stands and even some positions on the field.

“Our seasonal employees are vital to our operation,” Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. “We have a number of employees who’ve been with us for 20 years, which shows what great part-time jobs these are. We look forward to welcoming a new group of event staff employees into our family.”

To apply, visit the Isotopes website or pick up an application at the park’s administrative offices. Most of the positions run from early April to October.