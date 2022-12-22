ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes Park helps non-profit organizations raise money through concession jobs. Since 2003 the isotopes have employed non-profit groups to operate many of the concession stands at the ballpark, helping raise funds for their organization. A portion of what they make working there gets donated to their own organization. The Albuquerque Isotopes announced that dozens of non-profit groups working concessions at Isotopes Park cumulatively raised $235,748 during the 2022 season.

If your organization is interested, you need to contact the food service company. They look for groups committed to working on several games, the more games you work on, the more money the organization makes. Organizations will also need to have a certain number of people participating, you will get trained, and then you get scheduled.

Contact information for any groups interested in learning how to raise money working concessions at Isotopes games in 2023, contact Brad Six at (505) 222-4032 or Brad.Six@oakviewgroup.com.