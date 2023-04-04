ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Play ball! Baseball season is back in The Duke City. It’s officially opening night for the Albuquerque Isotopes bringing with it some great, family fun as well as some awesome promotions.

The first 2,000 fans who arrived in the field will receive an Orbit flee blanket. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. For Friday’s game fans will receive a Magnet calendar for the 2023 game schedule. Saturday’s game will be the first Mariachi game, and the first 2,000 21+ fans will receive a long sleeve Mariachi turquoise Model special shirt.

For more information visit milb.com/albuquerque.