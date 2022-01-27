ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes, along with Spectra Hospitality, are currently accepting applications for dozens of jobs that are available for the upcoming season. They will be hosting a virtual job fair to fill some of the roles.
The positions are for the seasonal, game-day opportunities that are needed in order to operate the venue for about 100 Isotopes games, soccer matches, and other events at the Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The application process will be done exclusively online and specific instructions are available on the Isotopes’ website.
The Isotopes and the stadium food services provider Spectra will be accepting applications for various positions. The following positions are available:
- Access controller
- Bartender
- Bag checker/Gate greeter
- Cashier
- Bat boy/Clubhouse assistant
- Catering runner
- Cleaning staff
- Catering Supervisor
- Fun Zone Attendant
- Concession stand leader
- Grounds Crew (Game Day)
- Concession Supervisor
- Groundskeeper (Full-time seasonal_
- Cook
- Metal Detector/Divestor
- Dishwasher
- Music Operator
- Prep Cook
- Parking attendant
- Security personnel
- Pro shop attendant
- Warehouse worker
- Promo crew
- Security
- Ticket seller
- Ticket taker
- Videoboard operator
Those interested can expect game day positions to run from mid-March through mid-October depending on the position. For more information on positions and to apply, visit abqisotopes.com. You can also visit the Albuquerque Isotopes’ Facebook page.