ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes, along with Spectra Hospitality, are currently accepting applications for dozens of jobs that are available for the upcoming season. They will be hosting a virtual job fair to fill some of the roles.

The positions are for the seasonal, game-day opportunities that are needed in order to operate the venue for about 100 Isotopes games, soccer matches, and other events at the Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The application process will be done exclusively online and specific instructions are available on the Isotopes’ website.

The Isotopes and the stadium food services provider Spectra will be accepting applications for various positions. The following positions are available:

Access controller

Bartender

Bag checker/Gate greeter

Cashier

Bat boy/Clubhouse assistant

Catering runner

Cleaning staff

Catering Supervisor

Fun Zone Attendant

Concession stand leader

Grounds Crew (Game Day)

Concession Supervisor

Groundskeeper (Full-time seasonal_

Cook

Metal Detector/Divestor

Dishwasher

Music Operator

Prep Cook

Parking attendant

Security personnel

Pro shop attendant

Warehouse worker

Promo crew

Security

Ticket seller

Ticket taker

Videoboard operator

Those interested can expect game day positions to run from mid-March through mid-October depending on the position. For more information on positions and to apply, visit abqisotopes.com. You can also visit the Albuquerque Isotopes’ Facebook page.