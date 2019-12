ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are one step closer to winning a big award for teams who celebrate Hispanic heritage.

For the second year, their alter ego, Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico has made it to the Final Five for the Copa de la Diversion award. They are up against teams like the Monarcas de Eugene and the Veleros de Columbus.

The winner will be announced December 9.