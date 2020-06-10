Isotopes make it to the finals of the “Greatest Gorra” contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It all comes down to the final two as the Isotopes advance again in the Greatest Gorra Contest. That’s the Minor League Baseball competition for the best hat with the Topes alter ego The Mariachis in the running. The Mariachis outlasted the Lakewood Blueclaws and the Hickory Crawdads to make it to the finals. They will compete against the Hillsboro Hops for the greatest hat design. Voting ends Thursday at 1 p.m.
