Isotopes make it to the finals of the “Greatest Gorra” contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Department of Health has announced special statewide COVID-19 testing hours for food industry workers including employees at restaurants, grocery stores, farmers' markets, distribution centers, and food manufacturing facilities. NMDOH reports that many individuals who are infected with coronavirus may not experience symptoms and can still pass the virus on to others.

"Our essential food industry workers continue to help New Mexican families access food," said New Mexico Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a press release. "Now we can help our essential food industry workers access proactive testing for COVID-19. Food industry employers are strongly urged to take advantage of this testing."