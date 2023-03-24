ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes’ home openers are about a week and a half away. They unveiled the new additions to their concessions lineup Friday morning.

There are five new items this year including spicy red chile ribs, stir fry noodles, and maple candied fired pork ends served in a souvenir helmet.

“Pig Candy” dish made of fried pork ends

“Spicy Red Chile Ribs” made with marinated baby back ribs

One item stood out over the rest; it’s called the “Dentist’s Delight.” It has an apple fritter bun, caramel aioli, brisket, coleslaw, green apple coleslaw, caramel sauce, and caramel popcorn.

There’s also the “Dugout,” which is a warm flatbread with grilled chicken, fried falafel, and french fries. There’s also a vegetarian version that has more falafel without the chicken.

The Isotopes take on the Salt Lake Bees on April 4. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.