ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are hosting a day of fun on the diamond for local kids with special needs. The team is hosting an adaptive skills clinic for children with physical or intellectual disabilities, ages 5-15.
Story continues below
- Crime: 13-year-old shot dead in southeast Albuquerque
- Albuquerque: City of Albuquerque looking for ways to revitalize downtown area
- New Mexico: Carlsbad Police arrest man after he allegedly brought gun into water park
- Trending: Non-filers get more time to apply for New Mexico tax rebates
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 1 de Junio 2022
Registration is free and lunch will be provided by Chick-Fil-A. It’s all happening from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Roadrunner Little League Field.