ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are offering a way for fans to give back to the El Paso shooting victims.

The team will be partnering with Vitalant Blood Services to host a mobile blood drive at this Monday’s games against the Round Rock Express.

Fans who donate blood will receive a ticket voucher for any remaining 2019 Isotopes home game. The mobile donation center will be set up in the fun zone area of the park.