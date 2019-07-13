Isotopes help repair Thunderbird Little League

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are helping fix up local little league fields.

Players helped Thunderbird Little League Saturday morning by repairing their fences. They also painted and replaced bleachers at the little league located off Carlisle and Comanche.

Isotopes say its a simple way to help out the community.

“For us to come and give back to them, help renovate their fields, make them as nice as possible and its definitely great to do for the community,” said Isotopes player Andrew Cockrum.

The Isotopes are among 15 teams in the Minor League Baseball Charities New Field Refurbishment Initiative. The teams work to update baseball and softball fields across the country.