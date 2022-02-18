ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An award-winning Isotopes groundskeeper is making the jump to the big leagues. The team announced Friday that head groundskeeper Clint Belau is heading to the Baltimore Orioles to take over as assistant manager of field operations at Camden Yards.

Belau started with the ‘Topes in 2013 and took over as head groundskeeper in 2018. He received the presidential commendation from the Pacific Coast League twice for his work on the Isotopes field.