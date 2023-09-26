ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes finished their season with a home run. Sunday was their final home game and once again, the team led their league in attendance.

Not only did they have the highest attendance in the Pacific Coast League. They also had the 5th highest in Minor League Baseball. General Manager John Traub said the achievement is thanks to their family friendly atmosphere and all of their innovative ideas. “We just try to do things bigger and better every year. Our staff comes up with some really great ideas; the Mariachis program has been terrific and has been transformative for the organization,” said Traub.

Traub believes this year’s warm weather also helped draw in more fans. He said being 5th out of 120 Minor League Clubs is big for the Isotopes. “So given the size of our market given all the elements that are played I believe 5th in all minor league baseball is the highest we’ve ever ranked that’s also something that’s very cool,” said Traub.

The team is also working on an exciting surprise, but details on that are still limited. The Isotopes averaged more than 7,000 fans per game.