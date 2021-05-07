Isotopes experience issues with new mobile ordering during opening night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes baseball is back with fans in the stands, but at last night’s home opener, some fans experienced long waits and issues with the new mobile ordering system for food. Fans now have the option of ordering their hot dogs and Cracker Jack online or they can stand in line 3-feet apart, but both methods had hiccups last night.

“We had a ton of demand, for sure. Opening night is always very exciting. People had to wait a bit, longer than we would like them to,” said John Traub, general manager of the Albuquerque Isotopes. “We’re working through that and some of that is typical opening night situation but also the new technology, both in terms of learning how to use it, etc.”

One Twitter user wrote to the Isotopes, saying after placing her order around 7 p.m., it wasn’t finished until 9:40 p.m. Traub says there were ordering glitches for Android phones that the food service company is looking into, but a lot of these delays will get worked out as they hire more staff and get used to the ordering system, so they’re asking fans to remain patient when ordering.

“It’s a challenge. We increased from 25-percent to 50-percent to 75-percent seemingly with the bat of an eye only in a couple of days,” said Traub. “Just like everything else, we’re having to adjust.”

In the past, non-profits and teams have been able to staff the concession stands to fundraise, and the Isotopes say that’s still a possibility if any of these groups would like to get involved. As for fans that may have went to order and expected to find one of the novelty meals the ‘Topes’ culinary team is known for like the tumbleweed burger, Traub says they’re working on navigating the new ordering and restrictions before they start unveiling those items.

“We have a terrific culinary team coming up with great ideas all the time,” said Traub. “As we get rolling, I’m sure we’ll have more items that are rolling out.”

Weather permitting, the Isotopes are back at it Friday night, starting at 6:30 p.m. They will have games with the Sugar Land Skeeters every night through Tuesday.

New Mexico United also has its first home game at the park next weekend. As for food, they say they’re not sure yet if they’ll be using the mobile ordering. They’re evaluating that right now.

We apologize for the Opening Night issues with the mobile food ordering. We certainly understand your frustration and are working diligently to address the issues. Thanks for your understanding and patience as this is a brand new system. — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) May 7, 2021