Isotopes concessionaire holds job fair June 10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spectra Food Services and Hospitality, the exclusive concessionaire at Isotopes Park will be holding a job fair Thursday, June 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They are looking to fill more than 50 game-day positions with some of the jobs being filled on the spot. General Manager Boris Revilla talked about the positions that they are trying to fill Thursday. He also said it’s not an Isotopes Job Fair, but specifically for the food and beverage company.

Applicants should bring a resume, photo ID, Social Security card and proof of alcohol certification if applicable. People attending the job fair can download the application ahead of the fair. Those interviewing can apply for a wide range of positions, including: