ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes may not be able to play ball just yet but they are now competing online. The team is taking part in the ‘Greatest Gorra’ challenge, a 92 team fan-led tournament to see which squad has the best hat.

The first round ends Monday night as the Isotopes persona, Mariachis De Nuevo Mexico faces off against Trueno De Trenton. To vote, visit the MiLB website.