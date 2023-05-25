ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes have a handful of fun and family-friendly events coming up. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, and to celebrate, the Isotopes are hosting an AAPI night tomorrow, Friday, May 26.

Alongside Friday’s ballgame, there will be a camo hat giveaway, specialty food options, traditional drumming by Bushido Kenkyukai, drum lessons from a local shop, and other performances throughout the game. Don’t miss the ballpark’s new fusion food items – a Hawaiian burger with pineapple and teriyaki sauce and a sushi hot dog.

Also coming up this weekend is the Isotopes’ Salute to Services night, fireworks, and Faith and Family Day. The Topes are playing Round Rock Express this weekend; tickets can be purchased here.