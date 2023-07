ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Isotopes are giving away a new jersey to celebrate students’ return to school.

On social media, the team announced the first 2,000 fans 15 years old and younger who attend the August 4 game against the Las Vegas Aviators will receive a brand new jersey.

That game is slated to start at 6:35 p.m. Click here to order tickets.