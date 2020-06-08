Isotopes advance to final four in Minor League hat contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes advanced to make it to the final four in the Greatest Gorra Contest. The hat contest pits 92 Minor League Baseball caps in a tournament to determine the greatest design.

The Isotopes entered their Mariachis hat from last year into the contest. The fan-led contest narrowed the design down to the final four including the Lakewood Blueclaws, Hillsboro Hops, Hickory Crawdads and the Isotopes.

Voting on the contest ends at midnight on Thursday. https://www.milb.com/fans/contests