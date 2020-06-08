1  of  2
Live Now
Houston holds 6-hour public viewing of Floyd’s casket WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Isotopes advance to final four in Minor League hat contest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes advanced to make it to the final four in the Greatest Gorra Contest. The hat contest pits 92 Minor League Baseball caps in a tournament to determine the greatest design.

The Isotopes entered their Mariachis hat from last year into the contest. The fan-led contest narrowed the design down to the final four including the Lakewood Blueclaws, Hillsboro Hops, Hickory Crawdads and the Isotopes.

Voting on the contest ends at midnight on Thursday. https://www.milb.com/fans/contests

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss