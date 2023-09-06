ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years of enforcing a COVID-19-motivated smoking ban in their casino, Isleta Resort & Casino is making the change official and permanent. Casino management said in a press conference Wednesday that they made the decision after their employees overwhelmingly voted to remain smoke-free after the pandemic and after listening to customers.

“I would read guest reviews from the hotel and the casino, and the number one complaint was only the stench on the property from the smoke. We didn’t really like it to begin with, but… it’s what was done. It’s what our competition was doing,” said Interim Chief Executive Officer Diana Howard.

The casino will still feature an outdoor smoking area for guests who want to smoke.