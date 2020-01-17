Closings & Delays
Isleta Resort & Casino hosts job fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isleta Resort & Casino is hosting a job fair on Friday. The event takes place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. anyone is welcome to attend.

They are offering jobs on-site including jobs in security, food, and slots. Food court positions do not require previous experience.

Fair officials are asking that anyone attending to dress in professional attire and to bring a valid photo ID and copies of your resume. Candidates are also asked to fill out an application online beforehand.

The job fair will be held at the Human Resources office located on the east side of the building through the Employee Entrance doors. Click here for application information.

