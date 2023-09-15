Isleta New Mexico Bowl was named the new sponsor of the New Mexico Bowl on Sept. 15, 2023. (Credit: Isleta New Mexico Bowl/KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque has a new sponsor. The college football bowl will be named the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

The Isleta Pueblo, ESPN events and the New Mexico Bowl announced a new multi-year title sponsorship on Friday. “We are very excited about expanding our longstanding relationship with Isleta, a world-class destination that makes so many positive contributions to our community,” said Jeff Siembieda, executive director of the New Mexico Bowl. “The Isleta brand is highly respected in our state and we are looking forward to growing the Isleta New Mexico Bowl together in the years ahead.”

Isleta Resort is located south of University Stadium and according to the news release, it is known for its picturesque landscapes, lakes, golf course, spa, steakhouse, entertainment showroom and nightclub. “We are honored to introduce the world to New Mexico. By investing in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl, we create an opportunity for tourism and commerce that will benefit our economy and people”, said Isleta Governor Max Zuni.

The Isleta New Mexico Bowl, one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, will be played at University Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 16. It will air nationally on ESPN and ESPN Radio.

The last sponsor of the New Mexico Bowl was Gildan.