ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isaiah Vialpando Memorial Scholarship Foundation turns a tragedy into a legacy. Isaiah Vialpando was killed in a case of mistaken identity in Colorado, and a scholarship is now in place in memory of him.

Vialpando was a sophomore at Colorado State University and was shot and killed leaving his classes. The memorial scholarship has been a way to turn the anger and sadness regarding the incident into a positive change. The scholarship foundation in memory of Vialpando has already provided 56 scholarships since 2017 – and that number is continuing to grow.

The Isaiah Vialpando Memorial Scholarship Foundation is hosting a motorcycle event to raise money for its educational scholarships. The Isaiah VIalpando Memorial Scholarship Vicla Run y Show in the Duke City is a two-day event that will take place on Friday, Apr. 14 beginning at 5 p.m., and Saturday, Apr. 15, beginning at 9 a.m.

The event will include custom vendors, hotel discounts, refreshments, music, and custom low riders and viclas (custom style motorcycles, lowriders on two wheels). Registration is $15 per rider, $5 per passenger, and $20 for the vicla show. All proceeds go to the scholarship fund and donations are also being accepted.

For more information on the scholarship fund, click here. For more information on the motorcycle event, click here.