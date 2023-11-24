ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Black Friday shopping was in full-swing Friday. Retailers across the metro offered deals and discounts to shoppers; but, is Black Friday as big of a deal as it used to be? News 13 spoke with experts and shoppers to find out how the deals stacked up this year.

Crowds of people were swarming in and out of stores Friday, all for one mission: “Just trying to get some Christmas shopping out of the way,” said Anthony Lucero, who was shopping on Black Friday. It’s not just a big day for shoppers. Randy Sanchez, general manager of Coronado Center, said 30 percent of all merchandise is sold during the holiday season.

“This is one of big days, and unlike last year or the previous years, this year is a little bit more special because last year there was still supply chain issues throughout the country,” Sanchez said. Sanchez said they’re expecting a big turnout this year.

“I kind of was expecting it to be more chaotic though and I’m kind of surprised,” said Sadie Schultz, a Black Friday shopper.

Reilly White, an associate professor of finance at the University of New Mexico, said overall holiday spending per customer is expected to be two percent less than last year; and spending habits around the holidays are shifting from in-person to online. “Black Friday used to be simpler than it is now, it’s much more complicated now. Instead of the day after Thanksgiving, it’s now an extended period. Most large retailers have extended their Black Friday shopping sales weeks beforehand,” White said. He said while overall spending is down, this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday are expected to draw 13 percent more sales than last year.

“I noticed. I get all kinds of emails. When I go online, I see, like you know, countdown to Black Friday, but the deals are already there especially online,” said Giovanni, Black Friday shopper.

But, how are the deals this year? “How big is a Black Friday discount? About 35 percent this year. Down in it’s discounted amount from last year according from one recent analysis across 13 big retailers,” White explained.

On top of that: inflation is still a factor. “Prices have not gone down. And so, consumers will end up looking at being more careful with their pocketbook, more careful with the way they spend money this year,” White said.

When asked what she thought about the deals, Black Friday shopper Vanessa Wilson told News 13: “No. Everything’s expensive. It’s crazy.”

A recent survey by the auditing firm Deloitte shows consumers plan to spend an average of $567 during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events.