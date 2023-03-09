ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Where’s the best place to get your green beer fix? WalletHub recently looked at the 200 most populated cities in the U.S. to see which ones are the best for wearing the green and saving it too.

Albuquerque ranked #113 with a total score of 45.25 (out of 100). The study looked at four key factors: 1) St. Patrick’s Day traditions, 2) costs, 3) safety & accessibility, 4) and St. Patrick’s Day weather. The Duke City ranked well into the hundreds when it came to cost and safety but came in at #41 when it came to weather.

Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and New York make up the top five cities. Naperville, IL was ranked in the study as having the highest percentage of an Irish population and came in 13th in St. Patrick’s traditions.

According to the study, buying a beer in Florida can be a costly task as Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Hialeah, and Miami all came in at the bottom of the list for average beer price. WalletHub says Milwaukee, WI has the best prices.