ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is just around the corner, meaning spooky season is almost over. You’re guaranteed to see costumed kids going from door to door and plenty of partying and candy going on, but which cities are the best at tricks and treats when did comes down to price, number of activities, and safety?

WalletHub recently released a list of U.S. cities that are the Best Places for Halloween. They looked at 100 of the country’s largest cities across 20 key metrics connected to categories like Trick-or-Treater-Friendliness, Halloween Fun, and Weather. Factors like amount of potential trick-or-treaters, trick-or-treat stops, and crime rate were some of the metrics considered.

Albuquerque, unfortunately, didn’t favor too hot, coming in at 90. Each of the metrics were ranked on a 100-point scale and added together. Albuquerque’s overall score ended up being 36.69. We came in 96th place for friendliness, 34 for fun, and 56 for weather.

The top five locations were New York City, Las Vegas, NV, Los Angeles, CA, Miami, FL, and Jersey City, NJ. New York also was ranked the friendliest trick-or-treat spot and Las Vegas was first in Halloween fun. Birmingham, AL came in dead last with an overall score of 27.42