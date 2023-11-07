ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The countdown to Thanksgiving has officially begun. It’s time to figure out who you’ll be celebrating Turkey Day with and where. WalletHub has recently come out with a new study looking at where the Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving in 2023.

They looked at the 100 largest U.S. cities and compared them based on 18 key metrics. WalletHub’s data ranges from the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, the share of delayed flights, volunteer opportunities per capita, and forecasted precipitation.

Albuquerque was ranked number 94 with an overall score of 40.1. Although WalletHub ranked Albuquerque as the tenth most affordable city when it came to “safety” and “giving thanks” (i.e. volunteer opportunities and charity organizations per capita) the Duke City came in at number 99 and 95, respectively.

The top five spots for Thanksgiving are dominated by California cities. San Francisco took the top spot, followed by San Jose and San Diego. Scottsdale, AZ, and Raleigh, NC rounded out the top five.

WalletHub used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Council for Community and Economic Research, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Texas A&M Transportation Institute, AmeriCorps, Google Ads, Yelp, Kayak, Nubeo, VolunteerMatch, Charity Navigator, the Internal Revenue Service, the Farm Bureau, and AccuWeather.