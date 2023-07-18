ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those buying their first home, it can be a scary and exhilarating experience. However, according to a new WalletHub study, not all cities are created equal when it comes to buying that first home.

The study ranked 300 cities in the United States across 22 key indicators of how attractive a housing market is, how affordable, and the quality of life. Unfortunately, Albuquerque made the list but it came in at #271.

The Duke City came in 64th place for the housing market, with an affordability rank of 221, and a quality of life rank of 284. Albuquerque’s overall score (based on 100 points) was 40.64.

When broken down between city size, Albuquerque didn’t fare much better. Having a population of over 300,000 people, the city is considered large in the study and it came in 60th place out of 68 spots.

So where are the best spots to buy your first home? Florida and Arizona cities dominate the top 10. Palm Bay, Cape Coral, Tampa, Port St. Lucie, and Orlando, FL make up the top five slots followed by Surprise and Gilbert, AZ. Boise, ID, Chesapeake, VA, and Henderson, NV round out the top 10.

WalletHub used U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Council for Community and Economic Research, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Insurance Information Institute, The National Association of Realtors, ATTOM, and WalletHub’s own data to make their rankings.