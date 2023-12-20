ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Christmas just around the corner, it’s a great time to take advantage of what local holiday festivities are available. From the River of Lights and the Twinkle Light Parade, Albuquerque certainly knows how to spread Christmas cheer, but how does it stack up against the rest of the country?

WalletHub recently released a new survey ranking 100 of the United States’ biggest cities on how festive and affordable they are when it comes to Christmas celebrations. They looked at each city across 28 key indicators such as traditions, shopping, and costs.

Each city was ranked by its local traditions and fun, religious observance, generosity, shopping, and costs. Traditions & fun, generosity, and costs were worth 20 points; observance was worth 30 points; and shopping was worth 10 points. Each category had different weighted properties such as shopping centers and outlets per capita, food banks per capita, and nightlife options per capita.

Albuquerque made the list at No. 61. The Duke City’s total score was 44.35. We came in at No. 62 for traditions and fun, No. 23 with religious observance, No. 97 for generosity, No. 27 for shopping, and No. 43 with costs.

Atlanta, GA took the No. 1 spot overall with a total score of 62.31, tradition and fun rank of No. 8, religious observance at No. 26, generosity and shopping at No. 5, and a costs rank of No. 70. WalletHub pointed to the city’s mild climate to be able to enjoy the city’s largest outdoor ice rink in Centennial Olympic Park, as well as a high number of bakeries and places to buy holiday decorations.