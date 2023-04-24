ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – So, you have an idea for a business and want to get it off the ground. Is your location the best place to start it? WalletHub recently put out a study that looked at 100 large cities in the United States and ranked them on how best-suited they are to start a business in.

Albuquerque made the list at #55. WalletHub looked at three different dimensions for each city – business environment, access to resources, and business costs. Each dimension was evaluated with 19 relevant metrics such as length of the average work week, startups per capita, and office space affordability.

The Duke City had a Business Environment score of 69, an Access to Resources score of 76, and a Business Cost score of 12. The city’s overall score was 48.08 (out of 100).

The top five cities in the study were Orlando with a score of 65.34, Jacksonville, at 62.25, Miami at 60.78, and Tampa, FL with 60.37. Durham, NC rounded out the top five with a score of 60.15. Washington, DC came in at the bottom with a score of 34.50.