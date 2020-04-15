IRS warns of stimulus check scams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As stimulus checks begin to roll out, residents are cautioned that scammers are taking advantage of the situation. However, if you know what to expect, you can combat these scams and avoid their schemes.

KRQE News 13 reporter Chris McKee spoke with Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Special Agent Brian Watson to discuss what to look for if you think you could be the target of a scam. Watson says taxpayers should be on the lookout for email phishing attempts about the Coronavirus, or COVID-19. He says these contacts can lead to tax-related fraud and identity theft.

People should also be on the lookout for text messages, websites and social media attempts that request money or personal information.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that scammers may:

Emphasize the words “Stimulus Check” or “Stimulus Payment.” The official term is economic impact payment.

Ask the taxpayer to sign over their economic impact payment check to them.

Ask by phone, email, text or social media for verification of personal and/or banking information saying that the information is needed to receive or speed up their economic impact payment.

Suggest that they can get a tax refund or economic impact payment faster by working on the taxpayer’s behalf. This scam could be conducted by social media or even in person.

Mail the taxpayer a bogus check, perhaps in an odd amount, then tell the taxpayer to call a number or verify information online in order to cash it.

Reporting Coronavirus-related or other phishing attempts

People who receive unsolicited emails, text messages or social media attempts to gather information that appear to be from either the IRS or an organization closely linked to the IRS, such as the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), should forward it to phishing@irs.gov.

Taxpayers are also encouraged not to engage potential scammers online or on the phone. Learn more about reporting suspected scams by going to the Report Phishing and Online Scams page on IRS.gov.

Official IRS information about the COVID-19 pandemic and economic impact payments can be found on the Coronavirus Tax Relief page on IRS.gov. The page is updated quickly when new information is available.