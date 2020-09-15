IRS Taxpayers Assistance Center relocates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those looking for help with their federal taxes will have to go to a new location. The I4S Taxpayer Assistance Center has moved to 6200 Jefferson Street, about 2 and a half miles from its old building. Appointments are available for weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and there is free parking in the area.
