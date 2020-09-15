IRS Taxpayers Assistance Center relocates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The November election is rapidly approaching. Kathleen Sabo, Executive Director at New Mexico Ethics talked about where New Mexico stands when it comes to ethics. She also talked about the Ethics in New Mexico: Election 2020 online symposium.

The New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, OLÉ NM Executive Director Andrea Serrano, and the Campaign Legal Center’s Trevor Potter, known for setting up Stephen Colbert’s super PAC, will speak at an upcoming event addressing ethical issues surrounding the November election.