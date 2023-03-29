ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are less than a month away from the tax deadline and if you’re not careful, it can be very easy to fall victim to a series of tax scams. With that deadline coming on April 18th the IRS is highlighting some of the most common scams they are seeing this time of year.

Some of the latest scams are being shared on social media like creating a fake W2, which will most likely get rejected and you will get fined. Paid return prepares are adding fake businesses and putting them on tax returns. They will include a really big loss, and it works until you get a letter from New Mexico taxation stating you need to verify this loss and if you can’t you will need to pay that return back. This year they are also seeing ghost preparers who don’t put their tax identification ID. You can read more about the way people are getting scammed, by visiting irs.gov.