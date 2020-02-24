IRS provides tips for filing tax returns, how to avoid scams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – It is tax season which is often a stressful time of the year. Internal Revenue Service Spokesman David Tucker and Special Agent Brian Watson visit the set to provide tips on filing and how to avoid scams.

Brian explains that oftentimes people become stressed during tax season because not everyone is familiar with the process. “More than half the people in this country, about 57% use a paid tax preparer,” said Brian. “It’s a personal choice depending how complicated things are but if you’re not real sure about your taxes, hire someone.”

Brian says there are several things to look for when hiring a tax preparer. “First of all, every tax preparer should have what’s called a Prepared Tax Identification Number or PTIN. And they should be including that on the tax return that they prepare,” said Brian.

He also reminds the public that when asking someone to prepare your taxes you are essentially handing over all of your personal financial information. “So it really behooves you to choose someone that’s reputable, that is trustworthy, and that’s going to be there after the April 15 deadline because if there’s any questions about your tax return, you want them to be able to help you answer those,” said Brian. “And people need to remember, even though you use a tax return preparer, you want to always make sure that you review that tax return because the taxpayer themselves are ultimately responsible for whatever’s on that return.”

The following are red flags to look for when looking for a tax preparer:

Offering a large return without having seen your information

Any preparer who bases their fee off of a percentage of your refund

There are a couple of ways to check to see if a paid tax preparer is credible. You can contact the local Better Business Bureau to see if there are any complaints against an agency or preparer.

You can also visit IRS.gov to view a list of IRS Volunteer Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs that offer free tax help for taxpayers who qualify.