ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Internal Revenue Service is auctioning off real estate in Farmington. The first item on the auction block is located at 1110 and 1200 Basin Rd.

The minimum bid is more than $82,000. The second is a piece of land along South Bowen Ave. with a starting bid of just over $7,000.

Mail-in bids are accepted. Public sales begin next Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Civic Plaza in Albuquerque. Accepted bids must be paid in full in cash or a reputable cashier’s check.