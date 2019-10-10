Ironworkers competition held in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, ironworkers from across the mid-south are cranking out their skills in Albuquerque and hoping to get the gold.

Ten competitors from eight states, including right here in New Mexico, are competing in the annual Apprenticeship Ironworker Competiton. They’ve been working hard since Tuesday in all sorts of different events like welding, knot tying, column climbing, and burning. But their work doesn’t stop there.

“They do various aspects of ironwork and trade. Some do large warehouses, some do multi-level 50, 60, 70 story buildings,” said Ricky Meyer, business manager, Iron Workers Local 495.

The district champion takes home various tools, plus plenty of bragging rights.