ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico has been offering resources to New Mexico’s children who are battling cancer and offering help to their families who are coping. The group hosts a triathlon race called ‘Iron Papa’. The event takes place in the middle of June and will dedicate each mile run will go to supporting New Mexico children living with cancer.

‘You just need to have a will,’ said Roy Solomon or better known as ‘Iron Papa’. Solomon also said the best feeling is giving back to the kids, [it] gives you a reason and purpose. All the funds collected are then given to the Cancer Fund which provides assistance to patients and their families while going through treatments.

The triathlon race will occur on June 18, 2023, in Cairns, Queensland Australia. Solomon will be dedicating each mile to a New Mexico child living with cancer. Those who are interested in supporting the fund can learn more or donate by visiting, http://www.ccfnm.org/donate/.