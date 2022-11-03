ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Irene the elephant will undergo eye surgery Friday at the BioPark. Irene has a lens luxation, meaning the lens in her left eye is loose.

So, she is having surgery Friday to remove the eye. Zookeepers have already tried eye drop treatments and manually pushing the lens back into place but it hasn’t worked.

Irene will need to be under general anesthesia. With her being more than 75,000 pounds and 55 years old, there are some risks of complications.

But she will be treated by the BioPark’s team, as well as specialists in veterinary ophthalmology and anesthesiology.