ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some encouraging news about Irene the elephant who underwent surgery last week to remove her eye. It was risky and the herd has faced some devastating losses in recent years. Those at the zoo believe with this surgery, she’ll be much more comfortable in her golden years.

Irene, the beloved Asian Elephant is back with her herd at the Albuquerque BioPark after an unusual surgery to remove her left eye. It was a big undertaking for a big animal.

“There were close to 50 people involved in her surgery and that involved meetings, weeks ahead of time. The elephant care staff trained her to lie down with her left eye up, so she would be in position for the surgery,” says Dr. Carol Bradford, BioPark’s Senior Veterinarian.

Irene was suffering from lens luxation, where the lens in the eye gets loose. When the decision to remove her eye was made, her team knew it would be a challenge. After all, they are dealing with a 7,500-pound elephant.

“We had three different fire rescue teams here that had just undergone some training in large animal rescues, so we brought them in because they know how to move large things and do it safely,” says Dr. Bradford.

The zoo says more than 50 people were needed to perform the surgery and included the anesthesia team, ophthalmology team, and those fire crews.

The procedure took more than two hours and required Irene to be under general anesthesia which can be risky, especially with her age. At 55 years old, Irene has already surpassed the average lifespan of an Asian elephant in U.S. zoos, which is normally 49, but Irene is known to be a survivor.

Irene’s surgery comes almost a year after two other elephants in the herd, Thorn and Jazmine, died from the virus, EEHV. Their sister Daizy died from the virus in 2015.

Visitors and staff members are glad to hear Irene’s recovering. “It’s a great feeling, it really is. We’ve had some bad luck in the past but this is great,” says Ron Thompson, a BioPark Ambassador.

“It makes me feel great, she’s just doing wonderful and it’s just really good. I always feel good when the animals are happy and enjoying their own lives,” says Maureen Maher, a zoo volunteer.

“The amount of people and the amount of care, and absolute dedication from both BioPark staff, as well as our consultants, to me, is really touching,” says Dr. Carol Bradford, BioPark’s Senior Veterinarian.

Zookeepers say that Irene is being monitored closely and getting daily check-ups by zoo veterinarians. So far, she has had no complications from the surgery.

Irene came to BioPark 25 years ago after being rescued from a traveling circus that had stopped in Albuquerque. She is known as Aunt Irene in the herd.

Alice is the grandmother. Rosie is the daughter, whose 30th birthday happened to be today. You also have Albert the male.