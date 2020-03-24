IPX Indigenous Futurisms Digital Days hosts online experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Indigenous Comic Con festival is being moved to an online experience. This Friday and Saturday, you can experience IndigiPop X online for free.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the event has been postponed. The online experience will feature digital representations of Native and indigenous pop culture.

During the live stream, officials will also collect donations to support the Native artists and vendors who were originally planning on participating in the event.