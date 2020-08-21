Investigators identify man accused of intimidating witness in protest shooting case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators have identified the man accused of threatening a witness in the case against the man who opened fire at a protest. the witness was testifying against Steven Baca who shot and wounded a protester in June near Old Town.

The District Attorney’s Office says a man now identified as Daniel Carr showed up to that witness’ home with a gun on his hip, accusing the man and his wife or girlfriend of ‘destroying our city’ and calling them part of Antifa. Carr is charged with bribing a witness.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss