Investigators identify man accused of intimidating witness in protest shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators have identified the man accused of threatening a witness in the case against the man who opened fire at a protest. the witness was testifying against Steven Baca who shot and wounded a protester in June near Old Town.

The District Attorney’s Office says a man now identified as Daniel Carr showed up to that witness’ home with a gun on his hip, accusing the man and his wife or girlfriend of ‘destroying our city’ and calling them part of Antifa. Carr is charged with bribing a witness.